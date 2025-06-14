Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $738,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after acquiring an additional 55,845,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

SMCI opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

