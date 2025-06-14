Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 29,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Shell by 2.4% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 42,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 29.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

