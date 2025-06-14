Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $13.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 582.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

