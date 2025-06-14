Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and traded as low as $23.21. Wilmar International shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 32,790 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.6702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

