Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 102.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,462,000 after buying an additional 192,221 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,301,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,947,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,460,000 after buying an additional 63,006 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,414,000 after buying an additional 1,328,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.48.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,383.38. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.3%

WH stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

