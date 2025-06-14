XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.57. XBiotech shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 73,201 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in XBiotech in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in XBiotech by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in XBiotech by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in XBiotech by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in XBiotech by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

