Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Evergy by 5,983.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

Evergy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.26%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.