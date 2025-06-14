Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 17,061 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,442,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in UDR by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in UDR by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,535,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,853,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,037 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.76, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. UDR’s payout ratio is 491.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

