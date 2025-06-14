Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,452,000 after acquiring an additional 85,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $129,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,315,000 after acquiring an additional 56,732 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $225.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.35 and a 12-month high of $282.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.