Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $528,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $580.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.50 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,150. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total transaction of $2,794,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,519.38. This represents a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

