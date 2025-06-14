Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,915 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $207.73.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

