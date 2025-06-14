Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.78.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.