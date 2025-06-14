Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 14,376.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after buying an additional 722,272 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after acquiring an additional 368,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

