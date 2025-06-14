Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,800,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,408,000 after purchasing an additional 63,856 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in New York Times by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,288,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,035,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,084,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New York Times by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,838,000 after purchasing an additional 418,155 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT opened at $55.58 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $112,932.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,123.75. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,595.41. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

