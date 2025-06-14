Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,748,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,561,238,000 after acquiring an additional 70,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,709,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,569,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,537,000 after purchasing an additional 499,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $241.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $217.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.19.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.58. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

