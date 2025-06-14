Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CRS stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $95.17 and a 1-year high of $256.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.14.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

