Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,800,946,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 838,726.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,589,000 after buying an additional 159,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NVR by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in NVR by 116,808.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Trading Down 2.3%

NVR stock opened at $7,216.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7,150.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,617.35. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price target on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

