Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,657 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,284 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,722 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $154.47 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.79 and a beta of 1.64.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

