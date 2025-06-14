Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,405 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,986,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,043 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,044,661 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

