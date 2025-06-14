Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research raised Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.2%

DG stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $135.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

