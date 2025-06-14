Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 7,980.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.97. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

