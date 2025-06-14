Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,752,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,250,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,524,000 after buying an additional 266,715 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,190,000. Finally, Advent International L.P. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after buying an additional 75,151 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.7%

Lithia Motors stock opened at $323.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.43. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.04 and a fifty-two week high of $405.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total value of $99,731.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,974.08. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.40.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

