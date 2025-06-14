Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after buying an additional 1,619,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,836,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,987,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 35,759.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,980,000 after purchasing an additional 409,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,130,000 after purchasing an additional 378,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $241.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.94. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average is $222.51.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. STERIS’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.