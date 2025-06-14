Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Wall Street Zen raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.