Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $161,021,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in State Street by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,642,000 after buying an additional 1,622,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after buying an additional 870,849 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after buying an additional 563,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:STT opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

