Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,170,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.41.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. This represents a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $304.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $329.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.15 and its 200-day moving average is $274.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

