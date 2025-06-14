Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $15,039,230.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,413,400.80. The trade was a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,581 shares of company stock worth $33,664,018. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

