Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson acquired 1,870 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $93,876.85. This trade represents a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CFR stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Evercore ISI upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

