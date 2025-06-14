Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $265.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.81 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

