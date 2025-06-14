Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of GMED opened at $58.85 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

