Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,719,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Morningstar by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $299.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MORN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.15, for a total transaction of $2,139,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,506,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,744,894.90. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $16,333,474. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

