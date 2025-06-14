Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $7,825,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Get Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.