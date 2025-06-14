Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

