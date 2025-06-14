Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $151.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $162.33.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

