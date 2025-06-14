Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,497,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,315,000 after acquiring an additional 178,147 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Aramark by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,268,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,986,000 after purchasing an additional 554,239 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Aramark by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,593,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,817 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Aramark by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 11,454,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860,179 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,214 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

ARMK opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

