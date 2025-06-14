Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 141,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 107,235.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 880,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,386,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

