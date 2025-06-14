Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 61,645,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,646,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,059,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,276,000 after acquiring an additional 365,954 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,213 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.97.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $33.52 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 150.65%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.