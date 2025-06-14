Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,895 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 6,869.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,043 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,201,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,724,000 after purchasing an additional 499,802 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,396,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

