Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,229,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 75,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Saia from $422.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Saia from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.84.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $260.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.65. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.