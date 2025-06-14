Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $28.35 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.16, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

