Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $673.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $629.90 and a 200 day moving average of $619.85.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.92.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

