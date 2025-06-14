Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 920.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,176,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $98,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 735.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,446,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,555,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,295 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $25,669,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.53.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

