Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,311 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,745,000 after acquiring an additional 223,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

