Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.14 and a twelve month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLI

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.