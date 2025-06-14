Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $257.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.59. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.52 and a 12-month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

