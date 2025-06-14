Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101,563.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.