Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 883 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 493.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $7,005,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DZ Bank lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

