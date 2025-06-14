Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $9,431,326.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,503,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,029,300.07. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,673,553. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

