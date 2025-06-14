Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $143.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.36. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $147.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.