1,331 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,202,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,925,000 after acquiring an additional 356,300 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 459,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,750,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,179. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $281.82 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.41 and a 52-week high of $291.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.24 and a 200 day moving average of $232.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

